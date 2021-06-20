Cancelled: Amber Alert, father took his two children after shooting mother; Traveling from CENTERVILLE in Mark Twain National Forest

AMBER ALERT CANCELLED DETAILS TO COME — ARMED AND DANGEROUS — CENTERVILLE, Mo.– An Amber Alert issued Sunday at 1:00 p.m. after a man shot the mother of his children and then drove away with his sons. Jason Baker, 43, left with Grant and Carter Baker, 7 and 9 years old.

CANCELLED SHORTLY AFTER 3:00 p.m.

Crime occurred in Reynolds County, Mo. near Centerville, Mo. Direction of travel is unknown. Last known area is 72 and 21 junction in Reynolds County (see map). It is also now unknown what vehicle he is driving:

Chevrolet truck, with a possible license plate of 0WDV42, or

Chevrolet Tahoe, 2005, cream or ivory in color, with a possible plate of UM2W7S.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Baker is armed. He is wanted in regards to a homicide believed to have occurred at 10:45 a.m. in Reynolds County, Mo.

Anybody with more information about the alert is asked to either call 911 or Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 648-2491.

CENTERVILLE is about 1.5 hours southeast of Rolla. Or 30 minutes north of Van Buren on US-60.

AMBER ALERT 2021-10 WEA: CENTERVILLE MO WHITE CHEVROLET TRUCK MO LICENSE 0WDV42 Updates will be posted as they are known. Refresh this page or click the following link to ensure that you are viewing the latest alert information: https://t.co/UoXX3KuSxA — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) June 20, 2021