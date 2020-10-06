CANCELED: Amber Alert for Carthage child, Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies stop vehicle

UPDATE: 11:32 AM Carthage Police state the AMBER ALERT has been canceled. The subject has been located and the child is safe. Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped the vehicle along State Line Road near Acadia, Kansas.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Shortly after 9:45 AM an AMBER ALERT was issued for a 2-year-old child.

Carthage Police received information an adult female in a Black Chevy Malibu, “suspect believed to be armed, and threatening to harm the child.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol have released an AMBER ALERT.

DETAILS

Chelsea Greenlee, 27

Black female, 5’11”, 135 lbs

Red & Purple hair

Wearing black Kansas Jayhawks shirt

Black Chevy Malibu (2009)

LIC: LE5F5G

If seen call 911 immediately. Jasper County areas: Carthage, Carterville, Webb City. Newton County areas: Neosho.

