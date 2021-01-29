Altercation Leads to Standoff; Miami Man Taken into Custody

MIAMI, Okla. — Just before 9:00 PM Thursday evening Miami Police were alerted to a report of Shots Fired in the 1100 block of I NW. Police responded to investigate.

Miami Police say after a physical altercation a male subject identified as Rhett Green, 37, of Miami is alleged to have fired a gun at a victim. Green then fled into a residence at 1108 I NW.

“Officers arrived and the occupant of the residence [Green] barricaded himself in the residence along with another family member.”

During the course of the investigation it’s alleged Green fought the victim and then took a shot at him with a pistol. The victim did not suffer a GSW however had several wounds consistent with a fist fight.

“Officers at the house, 1108 I St NW, made numerous attempts to talk Green out of the house and he refused to talk or surrender. Officers were able to get the family member out of harm way and out of the house, officers then breached the residence and took Green into custody without incident.”

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Miami Police were assisted by numerous agencies including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and others. MPD “want to thank our surrounding agencies for their assistance and support.”

We will update this story right here on our news tab at FSHP. We post new stories 24/7 and update current stories without notice. Click here to save our news tab as a Bookmark on your phone or an Icon to your Home Screen.