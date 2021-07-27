“All three escapees are in custody!” McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson announces

NOEL, Mo. — Sheriff Rob Evenson in a short statement said all three escapees from the jail were captured without incident in McDonald County.

“All three escapees are in custody!!! Just taken into custody in Noel! Good work to all involved! Nobody hurt on either side!” — Sheriff Rob Evenson

The three fled the jail in Pineville together Saturday just after 5:00 p.m. after overtaking a female jailer. And now taken into custody late Monday night.



SHERIFF POSTED AT 11:47 p.m. Monday evening, July 26.

