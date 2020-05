JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carthage) — Carthage Fire Department and Mercy Carthage Ambulance were dispatched to a reported rollover crash Saturday just before noon, about 1/2 mile north of Joplin Regional Stockyards.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash, located on the north outer road of I-44 near mile marker 21.6, 10600 Cimarron Road.