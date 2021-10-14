All around car man, 3rd generation, laid to rest in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — Last Thursday evening a Monett man was killed as the driver in a tow truck crash near McNatt, Missouri, in McDonald County. He wasn’t just any man. He was a 3rd generation car man from Monett. One of the Wellbaum’s.

Brandon Wellbaum, 48, was killed in the crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, and family.

The name Wellbaum is synonymous with cars in the Monett area. Classic cars, salvage, hot rods, tires and car repairs. Wellbaum owned and operated Autorama. Before Brandon was his father, and then before his grandfather at Wellbaum Tire and West 60 Salvage.

CONDOLENCES POSTED TO OUR SOCIAL MEDIA COMMENTS

“Brandon was a shining light everywhere he went. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Rest in peace, Brandon.” – Karen York

“This procession would take him and all who were in it right past the place of business owned by his family. He was a third generation owner and admired by so many.” – Sue Doennig

“So sad.. he used to work on my car for me and has been my sisters mechanic for years RIP Brandon ” – Veronica Alford

” – “Amazing tribute to Brandon and the Wellbaum family!!!” – Carol Carson

“Rip my friend. Our community lost a truly one of a kind amazing man. ” – Shelley Walkup

” – “Will miss your contagious smile, personality, and laugh. Rest easy Brandon.” – Holly St. Martin

“A great guy, always upbeat with a smile. Will be missed dearly by all. Prayers for the family.” – Jerry Rockers

“Miss you brother!” – Scott Brophy

“Prayers for Nikole and family.” – Patricia Galardo Downing

“Brandon had a passion for old cars, always willing to go to a car show or cruise night if he could. If you ever drove by the tire shop, you’d probably see Brandon outside working on someone’s car or talking to someone. He had a character about him and a sense of humor that made you instantly like him.” BUCHANAN FUNERAL HOME

Thursday Brandon Wellbaum was laid to rest at the Monett City Cemetery/IOOF after a service at Monett First Church of the Nazarene. As part of his funeral procession; classic cars, hot rods, tow trucks, friends … and a classic Cadillac Hearse.

Read more about Wellbaum here in his life story.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.