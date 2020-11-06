Aldi McClelland in Joplin opens Thursday, November 12

The second Aldi store in Joplin, 2630 South McClelland Blvd, located across the street from Mercy Park.

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been more than a year in the making. Many have been asking when will the new Aldi’s open in Joplin. We have confirmed with management next Thursday, November 12, they will open their doors.

It’s being called, Aldi McClelland. It took about five months for Crossland Construction to finish the project. Located at 2630 South McClelland Boulevard, Joplin, MO 64804

Click here to visit their weblink with information on the new store. They are looking for people to join their team and apply for a career. They explain the Aldi Insider program where you hear about upcoming specials first.

Store hours are: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily.