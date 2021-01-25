Alabama Authorities on the lookout for Person of Interest in Missouri Murder Investigation; Victim Car Located and Debit Cards Used

Out of state sources say the victim's debit cards were used in Rolla, Missouri and Springfield, Illinois.

UPDATE: JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week Missouri Murder Victim Becci Sanders vehicle was found abandoned NE of Bowling Green, Kentucky, 445 miles away. And now we hear more information on the investigation from sources outside Missouri. It’s alleged Justin Chase Stevens, Person of Interest, used the victim’s debit card(s). Once in Rolla, Missouri, and then twice in the Springfield, Illinois area. That information has not been confirmed by Jasper County Missouri authorities.

“Justin Stevens took without the permission of the [victim] Southwest Missouri Bank debit card ending in 7285, a Southwest Missouri Bank debit car ending in 9778 and a 2015 Subaru Legacy. After leaving the aforementioned address with the property, Justin Stevens proceeded to drive the stolen car to 119 Howard Johnson Drive, Rolla, Missouri where he used the card ending in 9778 at 9:35 p.m. on the same date to purchase fuel for $27.40. Investigators have been able to track his movements through the unauthorized use of the stolen cards. On January 14, 2021, surveillance video captured him using one of the stolen cards in the state of Illinois and also showed that he was still in possession of the stolen vehicle. A representative of the Illinois Department of Transportation confirmed that two vending machine purchases made in #Springfield, #Illinois on January 14, 2021 were at the rest area located at mile marker 102 on Interstate 55 in Illinois. Stevens left Alabama after he became a suspect in an investigation involving sex crimes against children.” ALABAMA FIND THE MISSING AND WANTED

TIMELINE: BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Recently authorities across the country were alerted to a person of interest in a Jasper County Homicide Investigation who had possibly taken the murder victim’s vehicle.

Now Becci Sanders vehicle, gray 2015 Subaru Legacy, has been located, abandoned, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, 445 miles away from the Joplin area.

Confirmed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in a release on social media.

“A man is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Sarcoxie, Missouri, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in that state. Justin Chase Stevens, 34, has been identified as a person of interest in the case. A vehicle associated with Stevens was located on Fred Madison Rd earlier today. 6’1″, 175 pounds, brown buzz cut, and blue eyes. Do not approach, he is considered armed and dangerous.” WARREN COUNTY KENTUCKY SHERIFF’S OFFICE (BOWLING GREEN)

It’s also important to note that Stevens is from Cullman, Alabama. Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a short 225 mile drive south of where the vehicle was located on a quiet stretch of Kentucky road.

KSN-16 Nexstar sister station in Birmingham, Alabama, is also covering the story. Click here to read CBS 42 Headline Story regarding the Cullman, Alabama, man being wanted.

Becci Sanders was laid to rest earlier this week in Carthage, Missouri. She is survived by her husband Marshal Sanders, one daughter, Chloe Grace Sanders of Springfield. And she was preceded in death by one daughter, Emma Claire Sanders in April 2007. Read the full obituary and read tributes at the link here.

ORIGINAL: JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A person of interest has been named in the investigation of the homicide of a Jasper County woman who lived near Sarcoxie, Missouri. Becci Sanders was found murdered in her home Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021.

The white male now identified as Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama is being sought by local and out-of-state agencies.

It is believed that Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1, 2021. On that date it was reported that he and his sister had crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33. They were given a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go where he reportedly ran off into the woods.

The whereabout of Stevens are unknown during the interim time period. Stevens has an active warrant for felony theft and he is being sought at this time.

Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has information about this person of interest is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.

This investigation is being conducted with the collaboration of the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sarcoxie Police Department and various out-of-state agencies.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION NEAR SARCOXIE

ORIGINAL: On 1-13-2021 at approximately 8:58 p.m., Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to an unknown medical call at 2755 High St. Sarcoxie, Mo.

Upon arrival Deputies found a female deceased inside the residence. The female was identified as Becci D. Sanders, 46.

Jasper County detectives are currently working this incident as a homicide.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, January 15, 2021. Results of that autopsy are not released as of the printing of this article on January 16, 2021.

A gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate number VB1Y0E was reported to have been stolen from the residence. The actual photo of that vehicle is included here.

