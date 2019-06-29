Aircraft landing gear issue causes Joplin Airport to close, delay flights

“Everyone okay but Airport was closed for about a hour." Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin

According to monitored radio traffic at 1:32 PM this afternoon Joplin Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Joplin Regional Airport regarding an aircraft off the runway on the east side.

Steve Stockam airport manager stated just before 2:00 PM a private aircraft landing gear collapsed on the runway.

“Everyone okay but Airport was closed for about a hour. Had [to] delay AA flight to DFW. Everything is back to normal now,” Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin

Joplin Police Department who were here initially as we arrived, Sgt John Isenmann told us there were no injuries.

They are working to clear the plane as seen in our live Joplin News First video. Airport traffic back to normal.

***NOTE: was NOT a large commercial plane with passengers. This was a private plane that seats only two people.

