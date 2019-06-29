1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of Missing Anderson Woman Found BREAKING: Joplin Police officer sprayed with “bear spray” during routine traffic stop, now two in KS custody after pursuit

Aircraft landing gear issue causes Joplin Airport to close, delay flights

Joplin News First

“Everyone okay but Airport was closed for about a hour." Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

According to monitored radio traffic at 1:32 PM this afternoon Joplin Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Joplin Regional Airport regarding an aircraft off the runway on the east side.

View this post on Instagram

According to monitored radio traffic at 1:32 PM this afternoon Joplin Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Joplin Regional Airport regarding an aircraft off the runway on the east side. Steve Stockam airport manager stated just before 2:00 PM a private aircraft landing gear collapsed on the runway. “Everyone okay but Airport was closed for about a hour. Had [to] delay AA flight to DFW. Everything is back to normal now,” Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin Joplin Police Department who were here initially as we arrived, Sgt John Isenmann told us there were no injuries. They are working to clear the plane as seen in our live Joplin News First video. Airport traffic back to normal. ***NOTE: was NOT a large commercial plane with passengers. This was a private plane that seats only two people. For more info click our profile web URL here on our IG.

A post shared by Joplin News First (@joplinnewsfirst) on

CLICK here to follow us on INSTA

Steve Stockam airport manager stated just before 2:00 PM a private aircraft landing gear collapsed on the runway.

Everyone okay but Airport was closed for about a hour. Had [to] delay AA flight to DFW. Everything is back to normal now,” Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin

Joplin Police Department who were here initially as we arrived, Sgt John Isenmann told us there were no injuries.

They are working to clear the plane as seen in our live Joplin News First video. Airport traffic back to normal.

***NOTE: was NOT a large commercial plane with passengers. This was a private plane that seats only two people.

LIVE! THE PLANE THAT CLOSED JOPLIN AIRPORT TO INCOMING AIRCRAFT

LIVE! THE PLANE THAT CLOSED JOPLIN AIRPORT TO INCOMING AIRCRAFTCLICK for the storyhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/aircraft-landing-gear-issue-causes-joplin-airport-to-close-delay-flights/

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, June 29, 2019
LIVE! PLANE OFF RUNWAY EAST SIDE — TEMPORARILY CLOSES JOPLIN AIRPORT TO AIRCRAFT

LIVE! PLANE OFF RUNWAY EAST SIDE — TEMPORARILY CLOSES JOPLIN AIRPORT TO AIRCRAFTCLICK for storyhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/aircraft-landing-gear-issue-causes-joplin-airport-to-close-delay-flights/1:32 PM this afternoon Joplin Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Joplin Regional Airport regarding an aircraft off the runway on the east side.

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, June 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story