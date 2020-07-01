AFTON: “All our historic buildings are gone!”

20 firefighting agencies and over 75 firefighters working more than 12 hours into the night

AFTON, Okla. — It was shortly after 4:30 PM Tuesday on US-69 that runs through historic Afton, OK, in Ottawa County that firefighters responded to a fire.

By early morning hours Wednesday, an entire block of the towns oldest buildings, dating 100+ years, were a smoking shell.

One resident commenting, “All our historic buildings are gone!”

Afton is about 40 miles, as the crow flies, from Joplin. It’s population grew after neighboring towns of Picher and Cardin were gobbled up in the Tar Creek Superfund Site federal buyout of the early 2,000’s.