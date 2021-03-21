Adventure with Joplin News First… Tanyard Creek Nature Trail: A walking trail

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Located about 45 minutes south of Joplin. This walking trail is on and around the foot of the Lake Windsor Dam in Bella Vista, Arkansas just off Lancashire Blvd near golf course.

I have never even heard of it! And you can almost see old Hwy 71 from the trail.

“This trail through the Ozark Forest is a self-guided walking trail for your pleasure and education.” TANYARD CREEK NATURE TRAIL

The trail begins and ends at the same place, it’s a group of different looping trails. The map is easy to read. It’s comparable to walking the Wildcat Glades Trail in south Joplin. But this is a little more treacherous in places. You can avoid those sections easily, just look ahead and take a turn.

TANYARD CREEK NATURE TRAIL: A Walking Trail is an easy adventure from Joplin. Perhaps take a picnic basket. But the trails will require a little walking.

“Built by the sweat of thousands of Volunteer hours and financed by thousands of donated dollars, the Tanyard Creek Trail is a beautiful walk through the natural world of Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas’s state motto is ‘The Natural State’ and for good reason.” BEAUTIFUL BELLA VISTA WEBSITE

“Perfect trail for kids. Easy hiking, a chance to get a little wet (or not), lots to explore, gorgeous scenery and a waterfall!” K.H.

“We Visit all the time !!! Great place to stretch your legs with a great 360 degree view !!!” G.C.

“Tanyard Creek is a beautiful your entire family can enjoy!” L.S.

BE PREPARED WHEN VISITING

SHOES — There are many rocks on the trails. For your own safety, you must wear shoes that will give your feet good support and protection.

— There are many rocks on the trails. For your own safety, you must wear shoes that will give your feet good support and protection. POISON IVY — is prevalent along the trail. Please stay on the pathway away from the “three leaf” vine or shrub-like plant.

— is prevalent along the trail. Please stay on the pathway away from the “three leaf” vine or shrub-like plant. TICKS — are also a danger in spring and summer. The deer tick is very small, so inspect closely to see if you have taken any home with you.

— are also a danger in spring and summer. The deer tick is very small, so inspect closely to see if you have taken any home with you. SNAKES — are in their natural habitat here in the valley, so watch where you step. Do not bother the harmless snakes. If bitten by a poisonous snake seek medical attention immediately.

Adventure with Joplin News First… is a 2021 series. We feature small day trip locations, perhaps somewhere many have never been. It’s also a chance to take our TOP FANS places — with our cameras — to locations they might never be able to visit in person. If you have an idea. Send us a note on Messenger.

