KSN-16 | LOCAL NEWS TODAY STUDIO — Every week, Thursday morning, on KSN-16 & KODE-12 we have the biggest stories of the week, enjoy! NOTE: Due to social distancing we are alternating weeks with the KSN crew and the KODE GMFS crew in the mornings. Hopefully in the coming weeks everyone's schedule -- including yours -- will go back to normal.

Thanks for being patient, thanks for washing your hands and thinking of others. CLICK THE IMAGE TO VIEW EACH STORY! Thanks for sharing!