Abandoned house along railroad tracks burns

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 7:30 PM Monday evening Joplin Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 1034 South Kentucky, only accessible from 12th and Kentucky.

What is the last house on the block, the residence is on the southern edge of the railroad yard that travels East to West.

Officers tell us that this structure hasn’t had utilities here for a long period of time. It’s not thought that anyone currently resides

Upon arrival Joplin Fire stated the structure was 50% involved, and a second alarm was sounded.

Fire was declared under control at 8:22 PM.

We will update the story with more information as it is available from Joplin Fire Department. Fire was declared out at 8:58 PM.