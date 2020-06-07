Abandoned car fire

FORT CROWDER CONSERVATION AREA (Rural Neosho, Mo.) — Shortly after 1:00 AM Sunday morning Newton County dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle fire in the conservation area East of Crowder College.

As Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived alongside Neosho Fire Protection District they were faced with a fully engulfed vehicle fire.

No one was in or around the vehicle. It was located about a mile north of State Highway D on Owl Road.

It was determined the vehicle could perhaps be a Dodge Journey. Vehicle identification and owner could not be confirmed due to the intensity of the fire.

The vehicle was towed by Poor’s Wrecker of Neosho.

More information as it becomes available will be updated here on Four States Home Page on our Joplin News First tab.