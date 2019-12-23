A symbol of Joplin’s Strength moves

St. Mary's Church withstood the May 2011 tornado and will continue to stand

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the symbols of Joplin’s strength through the Joplin EF-5 tornado moved a little today.

Crossland Construction moved the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cross. The Cross was moved about 8 feet and they removed the large braces that were holding it steady since the tornado.

A new concrete pad and a baseplate were prepared ahead of time. Crossland Construction is donating their time and work. Allgier Martin is donating their expertise, finances and talent to the project.

The Cross stood within the former building. Photo date unknown, but prior to May 2011.

“We cut off just a couple of inches and just swung it over,” Crossland workers on site told us.

We reached out to Father Joe at St. Mary’s for more information and no one was available before this story published. We will update this story when we get more information on who helped to support this benevolent project.

THE CROSS STILL STOOD

Everything surrounding the Cross was destroyed in the EF-5 tornado in May 2011. The Cross has stood since then with large braces holding it up to steady it.

The base of the cross actually buckled a bit we were told by an engineer. There are pieces of angle iron that were put in place after the tornado. Coupled with those large braces to keep it steady these past 8 1/2 years.

Now it will stand alone again.

The sanctuary, elementary school and parsonage relocated permanently to 32nd and Central City Road after temporary locations for a period of time.

The church sold a majority of the land to Empire District Electric but they retained the land the Cross still stands upon.