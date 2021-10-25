A quilt 200 years in the making; Missouri Bicentennial Quilt coming to Joplin, Mo.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE. SCROLL BELOW FOR HI-RES IMAGES OF COUNTIES COVERED BY JOPLIN NEWS FIRST.

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2021 marks the state of Missouri’s 200th birthday. As part of our long history as a state, quilting was a part of survival. However now in modern times it’s become an art form, where we can pay homage to our pioneer past.

To celebrate our milestone 200th year the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, and it is coming to Joplin to be on display to the public this week.

The blocks were chosen from submissions over a time period 2018-2019. “Multiple submissions for the same county were judged according to whether they met criteria, level of creativity and craft, and description of significance. The judging committee included representatives from Missouri Star Quilt Company, The State Historical Society of Missouri, and Missouri State Quilters Guild,” according to a media release from the SHSMO

Each quilt block represents every Missouri county. In our photos below you can see up close the Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Lawrence and Barry County selections. Or click here for a gallery to search all the blocks, even some blocks that weren’t chosen for the official quilt are shown.

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be on display Wed, Oct. 27 & Thur, Oct 28 in Joplin City Hall, during regular business hours.

THE 66 MINER | Created by Robyn Gragg. “In Webb City, the Kneeling Miner statue celebrates the history of mining. By 1896, 700 mines were located in Jasper County. With such a booming industry, the area developed and prospered. This monument is located on Route 66, the Main Street of America.”

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER | Created by Robyn Renee Gragg. “Although George Washington Carver, born in Diamond, began life enslaved, his remarkable intellect led him to a life of learning and freedom. Carver’s scientific research on peanuts and sweet potatoes while working at Tuskegee Institute helped revitalize the southern economy.”

MUSTANG SPIRIT | Created by Norma Jean Capps. “Our county was organized in 1849 and named after Sgt. Alexander McDonald. The Mustang is the mascot of our high school. The log cabin represents our very first courthouse, built in the 1850s, and it is still standing today in Pineville., sitting behind our current courthouse. Thousands of people visit each summer to canoe, kayak, or enjoy our scenic riverways: the Elk River, Big Sugar Creek, Little Sugar, or Indian Creek. Bluffs, rugged hills, and caves abound, and the rocks represent the terrain. Some of the early crops produced commercially in our county included strawberries, tomatoes, and apples. Poultry producers are numerous in our county, and the hen represents this.”

TRUPMAN’S BIRTHPLACE | Created by Karen O’Sullivan Wegener. “This very modest, small home is where the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman was born. It is still located in Lamar, Missouri. It is a nationally known state historical site and is open to visitors. The home is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Thousands of tourists visit the site every year.”

LAND I LOVE | Created by Deborah Garner. “Long before Lawrence County was established in 1845, there were rolling hills,, rocky glades, streams, and abundant prairie. Cattle flourish here, and that’s why Lawrence County is the number one Missouri county in beef production. The county also ranks third in the nation for beef production.”

ROARING RIVER | Created by Vickie Clancy. “Roaring River is a wonderful destination in Barry County. The trout fishing, hatchery, hiking trails and camping are a source of fun outdoor activities for our residents and our visitors. There is a beauty year round. Cassville Schools are not in session for the first day of trout season so that students, parents and teachers may participate. We hope that if you are in our part of Missouri that you will find your way to Roaring River.”

After leaving Joplin the quilt will be stopping in Mound City, Andrew County Museum in Savannah and Handel Haus at Cole Camp.