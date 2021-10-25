A quilt 200 years in the making; Missouri Bicentennial Quilt coming to Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2021 marks the state of Missouri’s 200th birthday. As part of our long history as a state, quilting was a part of survival. However now in modern times it’s become an art form, where we can pay homage to our pioneer past.
To celebrate our milestone 200th year the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, and it is coming to Joplin to be on display to the public this week.
The blocks were chosen from submissions over a time period 2018-2019. “Multiple submissions for the same county were judged according to whether they met criteria, level of creativity and craft, and description of significance. The judging committee included representatives from Missouri Star Quilt Company, The State Historical Society of Missouri, and Missouri State Quilters Guild,” according to a media release from the SHSMO
Each quilt block represents every Missouri county. In our photos below you can see up close the Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Lawrence and Barry County selections. Or click here for a gallery to search all the blocks, even some blocks that weren’t chosen for the official quilt are shown.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be on display Wed, Oct. 27 & Thur, Oct 28 in Joplin City Hall, during regular business hours.
After leaving Joplin the quilt will be stopping in Mound City, Andrew County Museum in Savannah and Handel Haus at Cole Camp.