A little boy with just a little wish, let’s have a parade.. for Simon

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a story of a little boy who has now moved into palliative care as his doctors have confirmed there are no other treatment options for his brain tumor. Tonight numerous police and fire departments, car clubs are coming together to bring a little happiness into Simon’s eyes

SIMON’S STORY… On February 27th, 2020, our 3 year old son Simon’s pediatrician ran an MRI after he showed some bizarre symptoms. It was confirmed he had a tumor growing in his brain. He was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO where the tumor was promptly removed. After a few weeks of recovery, we were told the tumor was a grade IV neuroepithelial tumor and was highly aggressive and cancerous. We were floored. His oncologist laid out his chemotherapy regimen: 6 doses over 6 months. In December 2020, we found out his cancer had spread to his spine and continued to grow in his brain. He received radiation at that point for over a month and a half. We hoped against hope that would be the end of it, but just this week we discovered 2 more tumors and our doctor gave us the heart breaking news that this cancer just wouldn’t quit. Simon will be under going one more round of radiation to a large tumor site, then it’ll be palliative treatment till the end. This will be our third and final push for donations as we want to ensure both that Simon has an incredible last few months with his loved ones and that his post life services will be covered. We want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts for everything. It wouldn’t have been the same without your help and that’s just a fact. #SimonStrong

February 24, 2021by David Lindsey, OrganizerWe’re coming up on our matching funds donation week next weekend (the 5th-the 7th of March)! I just wanted to, again, thank each and every one of you for donating. We’d be in deep water without all of you. That being said, if you were planning to donate and can wait, we’d like to see how far we can take this matching fund! They’re only matching up to $2,500, but that’s pretty substantial for us. I’ll post another update that Friday. That being said, Simon is halfway through radiation and he’s taking it like a champ! We couldn’t be more proud of him. Thank you guys for sticking with us through this!

January 29, 2021by David Lindsey, OrganizerHey I just wanted to let everyone know I was contacted by a non-profit fund matching donor called Modern Woodman and they want to do a fundraising event for us. They want to match all donations to our go fund me up to $2,500. This event will ONLY go from March 5-7. So if you were planning on it or know anyone who was planning on donating ask them to hold off until that date if they want to double their donation. Obviously anything at anytime we’re grateful for, but this was an amazing surprise for both of us and we’re really excited! I will be updating our Facebook and the GofundMe account as we get closer so people can start sharing and then I’ll probably do some live streams on Facebook over that weekend. I do want to say, the donations we’ve received thus far should hold us over until then if that is a concern. Otherwise thank you EVERYONE. We’re eternally grateful. Simon just finished day 2 of radiation and can relax over the weekend before his second week. He’s doing great!

January 28, 2021by David Lindsey, OrganizerI just want to say you all are so amazing. The outpouring of support we’ve received since Friday has been overwhelming! We understand you all have your own lives and financial obligations ESPECIALLY during this pandemic and can’t thank all of you enough. As you may have seen on Facebook, Simon starts radiation today. We’re really excited to see his progress and so proud of how he’s handling it all. Unfortunately, we got a call from Ronald Macdonald this morning that wasn’t great. Because of COVID restrictions, they aren’t willing to work around our schedule and provide us lodging while we’re in Kansas City each week. This was our plan for lodging AND food and now we have to cover it ourselves. We just keep hitting road bump after road bump. We’d be up the creek without a paddle at this point (and we still are a little), but we should be able to hang on just a little longer with the donations we’ve received so far. Thanks again guys and we’ll keep you updated as much as possible!