800 Without Gas Overnight, Roadway Remains Closed

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:00 AM Friday morning gas service was interrupted to the area after an intermediate pressure line break according to Southern Star Central Gas.

When that pressure line broke, a witness told us, it tossed a work truck into the air about 10-15 feet and displaced a crater of dirt injuring a worker. That worker was transported by METS ambulance to an area hospital suffering serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This occurred in the county just south of the intersection of Fir Road and North Lone Elm.

Subsequently later in the afternoon Southern Star released more information via a media release stating 800 customers are being affected for an unknown amount of time.

It’s unknown when service will be restored but important to note that Southern Star puts an emphasis on safety.

Customers we talked with Friday evening were not sure when service would be restored.

