7° wind chill, bitterly cold; Joplin region road conditions, maps and apps for travel

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Bitterly cold morning at 20°, 4:25 a.m. we expect a high of 21° today and winds about 15 mph. Road conditions are clear. The only area with precipitation causing issues is along I-70, 150 miles north of Joplin.
“5 AM Thursday: Light snow is falling over parts of SE Kansas and SW Missouri. Some of the snow on this radar is fighting dry air and not making it to the ground. What is hitting the ground is sticking to roadways. We have reports of partly covered roads in areas along and north of Jasper county. Stay updated with road conditions through kandrive.org and modot.org. Let me know what you’re seeing!”ALEXIS CLEMONS METEOROLOGIST
We will update this article through the day Thursday.
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292
MISSOURI – MODoT Travelers APP
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.
You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997