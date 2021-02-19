7 Brew Coffee Traffic Jam, ICYMI their Grand Opening in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — We told you in late last year that 7 Brew Coffee were expanding their brand into Missouri with their first store at 3347 South Rangeline.





Images of the traffic from tipsters Mandi Goheen, Jen Steele and Stephen Gillmore.

They opened earlier this week and announced via Facebook that Friday morning they had a Grand Opening surprise ‘swag’ giveaway with a purchase of a large drink. And it caused some traffic back up.

“For our first grand opening special! Come by tomorrow (2/19) and we will give you a surprise Joplin swag item with any Large drink purchased! Open 5:30 AM to 11:00 PM. Joplin location only! 7 BREW FACEBOOK

VIDEO MANDI GOHEEN FRIDAY MORNING 10:45 AM

“Can’t get north on Range Line from the interstate because of new drive thru Brew 7!!!” S.W.

“Why is range line packed from the highway to 32nd street. Its bumper to bumper both directions and traffic is piling up on the exit ramps trying to get onto Rangeline.” T.D.

“7Brew swag day. Chick-fil-A like response.” S.G.

Joplin Police were on hand and suggested, if you don’t want coffee? Then avoid south of 32nd Street on Rangeline for a while.

One of our tipsters Angel Oviedo of Joplin told us about it and sent us her pic in her new ‘swag’, a 7 Brew Hoodie.

