7 Brew Coffee opens next month in Joplin; Building escorted by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The structure arrived in two pieces at 11:00 AM and was set in place by mid-afternoon.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol welcomed the Northwest Arkansas based-coffee chain, 7 Brew Coffee, to the state Tuesday morning.

Well in truth they required escort because they brought their signature pre-fab building into Missouri, which is oversized. On Missouri roads deemed a ‘Super Load’ required inspection and escort by Troopers.

“Our Joplin store is aimed to be open sometime next month,” 7 Brew stated December 2 in a FB post.

That new store is located at 3347 South Rangeline. The former Zips Gas Station property. Just south of Sonic and across from LaQuinta.

The building entered the state line at Jane, Mo. traveling in two pieces along I-49 north. First the signature top of the building which also houses the heat and air units.

Then second came the main part of the structure, of which the design features a double drive-thru.

This is the first location outside Arkansas. They are hoping to open in January. So they are hiring locals.

“If you want to be part of our SUPER fun crew, head to our website and apply to join our team!” You can access their application link by clicking here. Or just to check out their menu and other locations, their website is www.7brew.com.

