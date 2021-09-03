66 Drive-In with two classics for Labor Day weekend

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend two classic films will grace the huge screen at 66 Drive-In just west of Carthage on historic Route 66. FRI – SAT – SUN, Jurassic Park, from 1993 and the film that changed how everyone thinks about swimming in deep water, Jaws, from 1975.

This Friday, September 3 through Sunday, September 5,

gates open at 7 PM Showtime is 8:10 PM p.m.

– Age 13 and up is $8

– Age 6-12 – $4

– Age 5 and under – Free

– Rain or Shine

– No food deliveries of any kind allowed at the theater.

MISSOURI ROUTE 66 MOTOR TOUR VISITS CARTHAGE

YOU MIGHT SEE SOME CLASSIC CARS AT THE DRIVE-IN IF YOU GO! THE MISSOURI ROUTE 66 MOTOR TOUR IS STAYING IN CARTHAGE.

