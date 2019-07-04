6-inch Water Main Break Causes Gusher! 🎶 “Up from the ground came a bubblin’…”🎵

Missouri American Water are working to repair now, about 25-30 homes disrupted a few hours

(Joplin, Mo.) — West 17th and South Byers Ave, “it began as just a little trickle I noticed,” our #JLNtipster told us. “And then a short time later it was pretty big like this!”

Missouri American Water tell us that this is a 6-inch water main that has broken. There is no construction or digging that caused it to happen. These things happen sometimes in older neighborhoods. Some of these lines along here could be 100 years old.

This is the historic North Blendville Neighborhood according to the ONE JOPLIN map. CLICK the map to find what your neighborhood is called.

The water outage should be 2-3 hours, granted they don’t run into any major issues. It will be 25-30 homes without water service. Covering the area along 1600-1800 South Byers.

Other service utilities are arriving to mark their lines before digging could begin for repairs just as Joplin News First turned off our cameras. Even the water company calls 1-800-DIG-RITE so they know before they dig!

LOGAN’S RUN JUST ABOUT A WEEK AGO

Just a little over a week ago in the Logan’s Run Neighborhood of North Joplin near North St. Louis and Prairie Flower Road a water main broke in the middle of the night and was shooting some 30 feet into the air.