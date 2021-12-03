5th floor fire at former Holiday Inn, sparks Joplin Fire investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire reported Friday about 3:00 pm visible from I-44 on the south and east side of the building, 3400block of Hammond Blvd.

Joplin Fire received automatic aid from Redings Mill.

Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo tells us fire was on the 5th floor. They are investigating.

Two people were seen leaving the property on foot and are detained by authorities.

Depty Chief Nimmo emphasized the importance that no firefighters were injured. They are doing a sweep of the building currently.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

