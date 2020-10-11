51st Annual Columbus Day Festival, celebrate with a hot air balloon regatta

KSN-16 sponsored a balloon this year! Follow Columbus Days on Facebook so you don't miss next year.

COLUMBUS, Kan. — This marks the 51st Annual Columbus Days Festival Weekend. They added a string of Hot Air Balloon Regattas to the schedule 31 years ago. 2020 features 11 hot-air balloons.

This event brings people from across the area to Columbus to see the one-of-kind balloons. It’s something that isn’t commonplace, huge hot air balloons in SEK.

Jean Pritchett, Director, Columbus Chamber Of Commerce, says, “The community just loves it, but our visitors, because it’s so unique that you don’t, it’s not an everyday thing that you’re going to see a hot-air balloon flying. We let [visitors] out on the field so they can take pictures.”

FINAL DAY OF EVENTS:

Mini Rods & Garden Tractor Pull, Midwest Pullers: Saddle Club Arena on Park St. Event begins at 1:00 pm. Concession shack will be open. Come out and enjoy watching these geared up tractors. Sponsored by Columbus FFA Alumni Association.

Art Show: Up in the Air Photo Exhibit is open from 9 am to 9 pm at Maple UnCommon Guest House & Gallery, 120 E. Maple.

KSN-16 sponsored a balloon this year! Follow Columbus Days on Facebook so you don’t miss next year.