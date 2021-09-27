$50,000 Powerball ticket unclaimed in Joplin, sold on West 7th, empty your drawers and check your pockets!

JOPLIN, Mo. — Are you missing $50,000? According to the Missouri Lottery there is a $50,000 unclaimed Powerball prize that was sold at Murphy’s USA, 2619 W. 7th St., Joplin on August 23, 2021. The ticket was sold on that Monday and was chosen that Monday night.

UNCLAIMED POWER BALL

17-36-47-60-61

PB: 15; PP: 3

DRAWING DATE AUGUST 23

It’s now been a little over a month and the $50,000 prize has not been claimed. We asked Wendy Baker, Communications Director of the Missouri Lottery how long the ticket holder has to claim their prize, she told us, “The winner has until Feb. 19, 2022.” which is 180 days. Or the money goes back to Missouri Education.

She goes on to say specifically state, “If you have this winning ticket, you should sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize. You can do that any of our four Lottery offices – Springfield is the closest to Joplin – or you can mail in your claim. Appointments are required for in-person claims, and those can be made by scheduling an appointment online or by calling the Missouri Lottery at (573) 751-4050 and choosing option 9.”

Empty your drawers and check your pockets! You could have a winning ticket waiting to be claimed.

Check the Missouri Lottery Website for yourself for other unclaimed prizes by clicking here.

