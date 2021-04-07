$5,000 Reward for information leading to Joplin woman’s arrest; Warrant issued for Drug Trafficking in Cassville

UPDATE: Information is now updated regarding a Joplin woman wanted in Barry County on Drug Trafficking charges. Contact the Barry County Sheriff’s office 417-847-3121 or JD Hunter 417-342-3286.

The reward is now $5000 all you have to do is tell me where she is. And you will get the reward in cash!!!! 4173423286 or 4175407747 please SHARE!!!

Posted by JD Hunter Bail Bonds on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Following a traffic stop and arrest, at 1401 Old Exeter Road, Cassville, September 24, 2020, Monica S. Cuske, DOB: 04/1980 of Joplin, Missouri has failed to appear at scheduled court appearances.

WANTED INFO SHEET BARRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Now a bench warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is currently wanted for possession and paraphernalia charges but topping the list:

  • Trafficking Drugs (2nd) $15,000 CASH BOND ONLY

Her last known address according to official documents lists as a residence in the 400 bl of South Park in Joplin, Missouri. To view Barry County Most Wanted click here to their website then click ‘Most Wanted’ at the top. Barry County Most Wanted have assisted in the arrest of more than 1,000 since 2008.

Cuske is 5’3, 125 lbs, Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes, with a tattoo on her neck.

