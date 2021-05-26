$5,000 reward for information leading to escapees capture; One charged Capital Murder in 2020 double homicide case, the second inmate facing numerous narcotic charges

Both Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Contact law enforcement.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities have now issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two Cherokee County jail escapees.

Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf escaped the facility in Columbus, Kansas, at 11:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021.

HOPKINS: Held on charges of Capital Murder as the gunman in a 2020 double homicide. Hopkins, of Columbus, was charged with the deaths of Blaze Swank, 27, of rural Scammon and Kylan Shook, 20, of Pittsburg. They were found shot to death in rural northwestern Cherokee County.

Held on charges of Capital Murder as the gunman in a 2020 double homicide. Hopkins, of Columbus, was charged with the deaths of Blaze Swank, 27, of rural Scammon and Kylan Shook, 20, of Pittsburg. They were found shot to death in rural northwestern Cherokee County. MARTSOLF: Held on numerous narcotic charges.

Both are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Tuesday additional charges against the each were filed in Cherokee County court: Aggravated Escape from Custody.

Law enforcement from Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Kansas Highway Patrol, Tri-State Major Case Squad, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Marshal Service are actively searching for the two escapees.

If you have information. Contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office 620-429-3992 or submit a tip by texting 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by information you can provide.

U.S. MARSHALS WEB & MOBILE TIPS

Click to report via website USMS WEB TIPS or

Scroll below to download the USMS TIPS APP

“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app,” said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong. “All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet.”

The USMS Tips app works on Apple and Android devices, and can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace. It can also be accessed online when clicking here.