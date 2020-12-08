5-Story Olivia Apartment Building burns just off Downtown Joplin

Named in October 2020 a Place of Peril by the Missouri Alliance of Historic Preservation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 9:45 PM Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a structure fire to the west of Downtown Joplin, 300 bl South Moffet.

As firefighters approached a second alarm was sounded as heavy smoke and flames were observed, multi-story building, The Olivia Apartments.

Redings Mill Fire District were requested to assist in the South of the city. Also some Battalion Chiefs and staff were called in to assist since so many firefighters were already on the scene.

It was built back in 1906 by Anton Bendelari — a civil and mining engineer from Canada — who moved to Joplin during the mining boom. He named the building after his mother.

Click for the latest story from October 2020 when the Missouri Alliance of Historic Preservation named the Olivia a Place of Peril. FSHP

The Olivia was best known for its 5th floor restaurants, marble baseboards, and decorative painting on the ceiling.

In our October 2020 article on the Olivia, Jill Sullivan, Executive of Director of Post Art Library, said, “Well it makes me sad on a personal level because it’s not just about the building, like I said its about the cultural landscape the fabric of our community. Its about the building and all the stories and the people that go along with the building.”

The building has not been occupied since the 1990s. Numerous attempts have been mounted to save it like other downtown buildings. Now it appears it’s too late.

Two ladder trucks set up along Moffett on the NE and SE corners of the buildings.

Fire was declared under control at 12:00 midnight.

Power is out to some of the Downtown area.

