4x World Series Champion Darryl Strawberry special guest at FCA Legacy 2021 at Joe Becker Stadium; Click to hear his message

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin is where one of baseballs greatest players ever played — Mickey Mantle. And Sunday night a player who earned four World Series rings walked the same baseball diamond — Darryl Strawberry .

Strawberry is an 8X All Star and has 4X World Series Championships. Sunday evening he was the guest speaker at SWMO FCA Legacy 2021.

WATCH THIS WEEK ON GMFS AS THEY SHARE THEIR INTERVIEW WITH DARRYL STRAWBERRY.

Strawberry spoke of his years in Major League Baseball and his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He told of his mother though and her faithfulness that she was praying for him. And finally her prayers were answered when his life changed and he got clean of drugs.

He says his legacy could have been one of being an addict, drugs.

Daryl said his kids know him only as a clean and sober father. He’s heard of people who tell his kids ‘your dad was the greatest baseball player!’ He said his kids reply and say, “no, my dad is a Preacher!”

It’s easy to tell the legacy that Darryl Strawberry will leave with his family, Legacy of Faith.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF