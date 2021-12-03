43,000 pounds of beer bottles, overturned tractor trailer crash I-49 at Carthage, Mo.

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:00 p.m. Friday evening reports of a tractor trailer overturned on I-49 north about 55 mile marker. 

Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. 

Driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Reported to be carrying 43,000 lbs of bottles.  The entire lord had to be taken off the trailer before setting it upright. 

M&M Wrecker removed the crash, load and debris from the crash scene. 

We will update with more information as it is released by authorities. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First