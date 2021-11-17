4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri, did you feel it?

JOPLIN, Mo. — Reports from the USGS Wednesday evening state a 4.0 earthquake was located northeast of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at 8:53 p.m.

If you felt it you can submit your citizen scientist location and reaction. As of 11:30 p.m. nearly 4,000 people have submitted their experiences.

Then a 3.0 earthquake was reported near Salina, Kansas, at 9:43 p.m.

One was also reported near Wagoner, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening but it was determined to be readings from the Poplar Bluff quake earlier.

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.