4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri, did you feel it?

Joplin News First
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Reports from the USGS Wednesday evening state a 4.0 earthquake was located northeast of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at 8:53 p.m.

If you felt it you can submit your citizen scientist location and reaction. As of 11:30 p.m. nearly 4,000 people have submitted their experiences.

CLICK FOR FULL PRELIMINARY REPORT.

Then a 3.0 earthquake was reported near Salina, Kansas, at 9:43 p.m.

CLICK FOR THE PRELIMINARY REPORT.

One was also reported near Wagoner, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening but it was determined to be readings from the Poplar Bluff quake earlier.

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First