38% of child victims disclose they were abused, the vast majority remain silent; Breaking the Silence to Sexual Abuse 5K and 10K fundraising run

JOPLIN, Mo. (Landreth Park) — The statistics are staggering. More than 60% of child victims of sexual abuse will ever admit it happened to them. However it will go on to affect them though the rest of their lives.

“Crime occurring to 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys by the time they reach 18 years of age,” according to organizers of Breaking the Silence 5K & 10k in Joplin.

Proceeds from the run on Saturday benefit the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri. A not-for-profit organization that provides a safe, child friendly setting for investigation of all child abuse in Southwest Missouri, cover more than 20 counties.

“It is one of the most prevalent health problems facing children. Through awareness we can protect them and give survivors freedom from their silence and shame.”

They estimate that only 38% of victims disclose. The problem is bigger than we realize.

