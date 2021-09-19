360 feet of guardrail taken out in I-44 crash; Safety features and who pays for replacement

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 a.m. Sunday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to a tractor trailer that took out a guardrail near 17.4 mile marker, I-44 west.

Carthage Fire and Jasper County Deputies responded to this non-injury crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper A.J. Cook of Troop D tells us on scene he measured the length of guardrail damaged, needing replaced, “360 feet.”

Additionally no other vehicles were involved. According to witnesses behind the truck, it just drifted to the right into the guardrail, coming to a stop.

M&M Wrecker estimate about two hours to clean up the area and remove the crashed tractor trailer, which is hauling about 15,000 pounds.

SAFETY: In our live! video we also talked about the guardrail safety features. The posts are not set in concrete. They are pounded into asphalt so there is a ‘give’ to them if they are struck. Also new guardrail design have a large plastic piece that is between the post and the guardrail, giving it a chance to absorb some of the blow.

LIABLILTY: In our live! video we talked about requirements for carrying basic liability insurance in Missouri. It’s the law. In situations like this the driver’s insurance will reimburse the state to repair or replace guardrail.

UPDATE: Traffic was reduced to one lane until it reopened to all lanes around 10 a.m.

