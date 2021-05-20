3:50 a.m. Tractor trailer overturned in crash blocking both lanes I-44 east 4 mile marker

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:50 a.m. a Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a tractor trailer crash just east of the Petro/Loves exit. The crash is blocking both lanes as it lays across both lanes.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire responded and Newton County Ambulance.

It was determined to be a non-injury crash.

Developing information now.

If you are traveling into Missouri from Oklahoma these early hours of the commute change your commute plans. We will update with more information immediately from the scene of the crash with a live report.

