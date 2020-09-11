343 Memorial Stair Climb; Firefighters remember the 343 who died on 9-11-01

“Firefighters will complete 2071 steps, wearing gear, in memory of the 343 fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001.”

JOPLIN, Mo. (24-Hour Fitness/Northpark)— Area Firefighters remember those lost 19 years ago on the morning of 9-11. Beginning at 0846, the moment the north tower was struck, firefighters in gear began climbing stairs to remember the 343 fallen firefighters.

Baxter Springs Auxillary Fire brought the event together: 343 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB.

What is today about? That firefighter camaraderie, keeping in shape, and to never forget those lost.

Sponsors supported the event so Challenge Coins could be given to climbers. Also Swag Bags were presented to each climber upon the completion of each round.

