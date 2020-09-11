343 Memorial Stair Climb; Firefighters remember the 343 who died on 9-11-01

JOPLIN, Mo. (24-Hour Fitness/Northpark)— Area Firefighters remember those lost 19 years ago on the morning of 9-11. Beginning at 0846, the moment the north tower was struck, firefighters in gear began climbing stairs to remember the 343 fallen firefighters.
Baxter Springs Auxillary Fire brought the event together: 343 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB.
“Firefighters will be expected to complete 2071 steps, wearing gear, in memory of the 343 fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001.”Baxter Springs Fire Auxillary
What is today about? That firefighter camaraderie, keeping in shape, and to never forget those lost.
Sponsors supported the event so Challenge Coins could be given to climbers. Also Swag Bags were presented to each climber upon the completion of each round.
SPONSORS INCLUDE:
- Elite 24-hour Fitness Gym
- Joplin Centerfire
- Wolkar Drug
- 66 Fitness
- Outback Archery of Joplin
- Monarch Pharmacy & Soda Fountain
- Journey Nutrition
- Qualls Signs & Nutrition
- Insane Labz
- 5STAR Nutrition
- Motis Fire & Rescue
- Ignited FF (Ryan Rodriquez)
- Posh by Shawna Brown
- Death Wish Coffee
- Phoenix Energy
- Fire Grounds Coffee
- Axe Head Threads
- Lifeaid
- Chief Miller
- Fire Dept Coffee