343 Memorial Stair Climb, area firefighters climb 110 floors in full gear

JOPLIN, Mo. (24-Hour Fitness North) — Area Firefighters remember those lost 20 years ago on the morning of 9-11-01. Beginning at 0846, the moment the north tower was struck, firefighters in gear began climbing stairs to remember the 343 fallen firefighters.
Baxter Springs Auxiliary Fire organized the event: 343 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB. Departments across the area participate in this annual event.
“Firefighters will be expected to complete 2071 steps, wearing gear, in memory of the 343 fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001.”Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary
Sponsors supported the event so Challenge Coins could be given to climbers. Also Swag Bags were presented to each climber upon the completion of each round.
