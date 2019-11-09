32nd Annual Joplin Area Veterans Day Parade

Joplin News First will broadcast the parade at 10:00 AM if you are homebound or out of town!

This year our theme is centered around the Memorial Hall. It was built in honor of our Veterans. Dedicated in 1925 to the Past, Present and Future Soldiers who fight for Freedom. On the grounds of Memorial Hall you see Joplin’s men and women who have served in the wars and conflicts and those who have died while serving too.

We salute our Joplin Area Veterans. And all Veterans.

THE PARADE ROUTE – 10:00 AM