3,000 without power during dinner Tuesday

Liberty officials told us that it was a substation failure that caused a power outage that hit the area around 6:15 PM.

It grew to about 3,100 households by 6:45 PM.

A pole malfunction caused a substation to trip. It’s part of the safety measure in place. The pole was burnt and will need replaced as well as the equipment on the pole.

Our friend Chris Erdman took the excellent pic showing that pole while it was being repaired on East Newman Road. Thanks Chris!

Thanks to our friends and neighbors out on in the weather and working on the lines tonight for all of us.