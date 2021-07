STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening Missouri State Highway Patrol report a 3-year-old boy died after drowning at Mill Creek Park swim area on Table Rock Lake.

“Child left unattended and went into the lake and was later found floating.” — MSgt. M.D. Green of Stone County zone for MSHP, Troop D.

Boy was rushed by helicopter to Cox Branson where he was later pronounced.

The child, of Nixa, Missouri, became the 12th drowning of 2021 for Troop D.