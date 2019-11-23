2nd Annual Chili Bowl benefits 1,000 area little ones with Christmas for Kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday watch for Joplin Fire Department Ladder 1 on East 32nd. That means come eat the chili! 11-4 at the Precision Events/Clark’s Cuisine Event. 2700 BL E 32nd.

Money raised goes to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids. $5 for all you can eat chili and you get to vote who is the best. Departments from all over the area who are part of the Local 59 will make a difference in more than 1,000 kids Christmas this year in the campaign.

These are the departments that support you, now is your chance to support them♥️ Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, Carl Junction, Redings Mill, Carterville and Duquesne / Duenweg.

Know a family in need? The application is still online. CLICK for application.

The participants in the cook-off are fire departments and businesses who support Christmas For Kids, you decide who is the best ($5 all you can eat).

Joplin Fire Department

Duenweg Fire Department

Oronogo Fire Department

Crossland Construction

Joplin Safety Net (CPR Training, AED Defibrillatorr Equipment Sales)

TECI

Clark’s Cuisine

Flat Branch Bank

Servpro

State Farm

Stone’s Corner Pharmacy

CAR SHOW SUPPORTING CHRISTMAS FOR KIDS

Also out front you can take a look at some fine rides. It’s a little brisk but visit with local car aficionados who also support Joplin Area Firefighters and Christmas for Kids.