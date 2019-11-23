2nd Annual Chili Bowl benefits 1,000 area little ones with Christmas for Kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday watch for Joplin Fire Department Ladder 1 on East 32nd. That means come eat the chili! 11-4 at the Precision Events/Clark’s Cuisine Event. 2700 BL E 32nd.
Money raised goes to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids. $5 for all you can eat chili and you get to vote who is the best. Departments from all over the area who are part of the Local 59 will make a difference in more than 1,000 kids Christmas this year in the campaign.
These are the departments that support you, now is your chance to support them♥️ Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, Carl Junction, Redings Mill, Carterville and Duquesne / Duenweg.
Know a family in need? The application is still online. CLICK for application.
The participants in the cook-off are fire departments and businesses who support Christmas For Kids, you decide who is the best ($5 all you can eat).
- Joplin Fire Department
- Duenweg Fire Department
- Oronogo Fire Department
- Crossland Construction
- Joplin Safety Net (CPR Training, AED Defibrillatorr Equipment Sales)
- TECI
- Clark’s Cuisine
- Flat Branch Bank
- Servpro
- State Farm
- Stone’s Corner Pharmacy
CAR SHOW SUPPORTING CHRISTMAS FOR KIDS
Also out front you can take a look at some fine rides. It’s a little brisk but visit with local car aficionados who also support Joplin Area Firefighters and Christmas for Kids.