‘270 Mayfield Strong’ t-shirts, supporting tornado-relief and volunteer efforts in Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Kan. – Joplin-area residents know what it’s like to go through the disaster of a tornado more than any other town in America. May 22, 2011 devastated a mile-wide path through the city and more than 160 died from the tornado or of injuries the months following.

What’s different than 10 years ago compared to the Mayfield, Kentucky, EF4 tornado is social media is now more than it once was. FB live! Snapchat, Tiktok, FB groups bring people closer together compared to 2011. And it was a FB group that brought about these t-shirts being made in Columbus, Kan. for volunteer efforts in Mayfield.

“We have partnered with Bluegrass Sign Group to offer this fundraiser that will directly benefit the residents of Mayfield. Bluegrass Sign Group is located in Bardwell Kentucky about 25 minutes from Mayfield. The owners of Bluegrass Sign Group are in direct contact with organizers. From all of us at InkedIn Graphics and Bluegrass Sign Group we want to say thank you in supporting this community in their time of need.“

Jay Wadino, of Inked In Graphics, tells us he is a member of a FB group of t-shirt makers, designers, sign companies etc. One of their members, Bluegrass Sign Group, is just about 25 miles from Mayfield. So Jay’s company was asked to make shirts for their hundreds of volunteers coming to the region.

His first shipment of shirts, about 400, he is driving there himself. He said there was no guarantee on arrival, “and it was really expensive for shipping.”

After a few friends found out he was making these shirts, he decided to make them available on their website for purchase. The money will go to support relief efforts he tells us. Read more here at the link.

The grey t-shirts design says: 270 Mayfield Strong, Faith, Hope, Love. The ‘270’ stands for the area code for Mayfield.

After the costs are covered in the creation of the Mayfield shirts, the rest of the money will be donated to the Kentucky relief efforts.

You can purchase them online or stop by their storefront, the SW corner of the square in Columbus, 135 S Pennsylvania.

DID YOU KNOW: In a separate, previous fundraiser INKED IN GRAPHICS was the shirt maker for our friend, fallen firefighter Malachi Brown. They created about 4,000 of those shirts. Those proceeds benefit the Brown Family.