257 Silver Dollar City workers join Missouri’s unemployment line

We confirmed the company will continue to pay employees insurance. Additionally the CEO and Board Chairman are continuing at zero salary until all properties reopen

BRANSON, Mo. – Last month Silver Dollar City delayed thier opening due to the CORONAVIRUS outbreak. Now their 60th year, dubbed ‘the year of Jubilee‘, they have furloughed 257 employees at all of their attractions with an unknown rehire or future opening date.

The number furloughed is revealed in a letter to Missouri State officials filed on Tuesday, “As a result of the unforeseeable coronavirus natural disaster, which has resulted in closing our doors to the public, we are writing to inform you that there will be a mass furlough at Silver Dollar City Theme Park, Silver Dollar City Campground, the Showboat Branson Belle, and White Water.”

Silver Dollar City goes on to say all furloughed employees have been notified of the separation that will begin on April 20, 2020.

HIBERNATION MODE

Not all employees are furloughed. We confirmed Wednesday with SDC officials they are going to assist their employees with their healthcare the next few months and keep some employees on payroll. They will go into what they call a ‘hibernation mode‘.

Until our specific re-opening date is clear, Silver Dollar City will remain in hibernation mode, with the minimal staff required to maintain business continuity. All employees remaining active during this time are doing so at up to a 50% salary reduction. All additional employees will be on furlough until further notice. Silver Dollar City’s parent company, Herschend Enterprises’ (HE) CEO, Andrew Wexler and Board Chairman Chris Herschend are continuing at zero salary until all properties reopen. We know this situation presents employees and their families with immense hardship. Every person who works at Silver Dollar City Attractions is essential and this decision was not made lightly. Furloughing enables us to bring people back to work quickly and maintains healthcare benefits. The company is also paying 100% of premiums for people on its healthcare plan for the next few months, to provide additional support. Silver Dollar City will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with our medical experts and follow public health official recommendations, so we can reopen as soon as possible and bring people back to work. We thank our Silver Dollar City Attractions family for their understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis. Silver Dollar City Statement 4.15.2020

INFORMATION FOR GUESTS