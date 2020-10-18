249 slide-off in the rain

45° windy, rain, at the time of our live! report.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:30 PM on Sunday a Duenweg Police officer was assisting a motorist in their city and she was flagged down by a motorist who said she had witnessed a vehicle leave the roadway.

A single occupant/driver traveling southbound on 249 approaching 7th Street left the roadway on wet pavement and crashed in the ravine below.

That Duenweg officer told us on the scene the male driver was not injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Smith is processing this crash. The driver was wearing his safety belt.

45° windy, rain, at the time of our live! report. Use extra caution on the roads due to the weather.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.