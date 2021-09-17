249 crash, one vehicle violently overturns numerous times

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7:30 AM on Friday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to a vehicle crash on 249 southbound, just north of the Zora exit, 4.4 mile marker.

Webb City Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.











CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

On the scene we learn that two vehicles were involved. A passenger car with minor damage. And a crossover SUV rolled numerous times and was completely destroyed.

The driver was wearing his seat belt. And was not injured in the violent crash.

Cardinal Towing and Chuck’s Towing were summoned to remove the vehicles from the crash scene in the median.

