1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 worth $200,000 stolen in Tulsa, Okla.

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department release limited information regarding a valuable vehicle that was stolen last week, January 7, just off downtown.

“1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 was stolen in Tulsa right outside of downtown in the Pearl District. The car has a 4 speed manual transmission and a fairly loud exhaust.” TULSA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The rare collectible is valued at over $200,000.

TPD also note other familiar markings of the Mustang is black interior and “fancy aftermarket gauges.” Additionally a sticker on the rear spoiler has a skull with the word Voodoo underneath. The logo is recognizable to car aficionados as a Voodoo Camshaft sticker.

If you have information they ask you contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers: 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

The Pearl District is an area of the city just to the east of downtown Tulsa, located between I-244 and 11th Street. Use fingers to zoom and pan Google map.

