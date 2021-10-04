2-year-old shoots himself in Duquesne, Mo., transferred to Kansas City Children’s Mercy from Joplin

DUQUESNE, Mo.– Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a shooting at 1209 South Duquesne Road. The victim was reported to be 2-years-old.

METS ambulance, Duquesne Police, Duenweg Fire Department responded emergency.

Duquesne Police Chief Jonathan White tells us it occurred at a residence that is under remodel. Adults and kids were around as the work day was wrapping up. The children had arrived just a few minutes prior.

He says the victim was a two-year-old boy who found a gun inside a van, fired it, shooting himself.

“He was taken to [Freeman in Joplin], stable condition, and then to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.”

Chief White was the first person on the scene and he says the family had already applied pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding. “No one else was injured,” he states.

The child did not lose consciousness during the ordeal.

Chief White told us the gun was concealed in a compartment in the van. The owner believed it locked, however it did not.

“At this time the investigation continues.” The child is expected to survive the injury.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.