CARL JUNCTION AREA — About 6:50 AM semi crash and a van blocks roadway NE of Carl Junction. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance, Carl Junction Fire responded to the scene.

Avoid the area if possible. Semi-tractor trailer full of furniture rolled along with a cargo van.

Non-life threatening injuries to both drivers.

Not known how long the roadway will be blocked. MO-171 at Ivy Road is the detour to CR 270.