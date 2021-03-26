17 Arrested in Oklahoma Narcotics Warrant Sweep; Deputy Sheriff Dies Following Jail Altercation Involving One Arrested on Warrant

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Multiple arrest warrants were issued and executed on Thursday morning in ongoing narcotics investigations across Washington and Osage County. The operation conducted by Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs.

In a round-up of sorts, 17 people were arrested in a three-hour period Thursday morning beginning at 6:00 AM.

“One of the arrested persons, upon being brought in to the Washington County Detention Center, became uncooperative and aggressive towards detention staff. This individual had been arrested for endeavoring to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance and had a bond of $175,000 set on the arrest warrant. The arrestee was aggressive towards detention officers and as a result a physical altercation ensued. One of the Washington County Detention Center’s staff suffered an injury as a result of the physical altercation. The staff member, a Deputy Sheriff, was transported to the Jane Phillips Emergency Room where resuscitation efforts were not successful.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY OKLAHOMA SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATEMENT

Names of the victim or the arrested are not being released at this time.

The OSBI have been requested to lead the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Friday.

This developing story will be updated here on our Joplin News First news tab at FSHP.

