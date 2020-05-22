161 Memorial Flags cancelled due to weather; Joplin News First will hold online live! past walk at 7:00 PM

NOTE: Since the 161 Memorial Flags are cancelled, Joplin News First will play a past Memorial Walk live! through the flags Friday evening. Watch for the live! alert around 7:00 PM.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier this Spring the Joplin Memorial Run was rescheduled to December 11 & 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 161 Memorial Flags were going to continue on May 22, 2020, as scheduled, until this statement was released on Thursday:
We are so disappointed to announce that due to the storms tonight and tomorrow we will not be able to setup the flags as planned. We will however, display the flags as usual with our new race date Saturday Dec 12, 2020. We hope everyone will still take a moment tmw to remember the 161.JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN
MAY 2019, JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN HISTORY
The Joplin Memorial Run will raise thousands of dollars. With more than 2,000 runners. “This is one of the biggest community events in Joplin of the year,” Bob Brown of the Joplin Memorial Run recently told Shelby Bates in May 2019 on KSN’s Living Well.
“Then at 7:00 is our memorial service and that’s why we have the run, the 161 banners are already presented and [people] can walk down through those…”
Little known fact though that the Joplin Memorial run began long before the 161 people died in the tornado in 2011.
“Initially it used to be the Boomtown Run, and then in 2011 we had the tornado. And we didn’t have the run but we had so many runners sign up. So the runners came from around the country and came to help and clean up in 2011.”
“And then in 2012 they came and it was the Joplin Memorial Run.”From Joplin News First, May 2019, article