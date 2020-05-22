161 Memorial Flags cancelled due to weather; Joplin News First will hold online live! past walk at 7:00 PM

C-19 rescheduled the Joplin Memorial Run & pending weather cancelled the 161 Memorial Flags, but nothing will ever let us forget those we lost 9 years ago

NOTE: Since the 161 Memorial Flags are cancelled, Joplin News First will play a past Memorial Walk live! through the flags Friday evening. Watch for the live! alert around 7:00 PM.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier this Spring the Joplin Memorial Run was rescheduled to December 11 & 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 161 Memorial Flags were going to continue on May 22, 2020, as scheduled, until this statement was released on Thursday:

We are so disappointed to announce that due to the storms tonight and tomorrow we will not be able to setup the flags as planned. We will however, display the flags as usual with our new race date Saturday Dec 12, 2020. We hope everyone will still take a moment tmw to remember the 161. JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN

MAY 2019, JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN HISTORY